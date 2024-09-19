Tim Tebow Does Not Like What He Sees From Florida Football: 'Physically Getting Beat Up'

Tim Tebow is not impressed with the 2024 Florida Gators. In fairness, though, nobody is.

Under head coach Billy Napier, Florida is 1-2 to start the season, with losses to Texas A&M and Miami. Talking with Saturday Down South this week, Tebow discussed what he thinks is wrong with his alma mater.

"To sum it up, an edge (is missing) ... some form of an edge," Tebow said."I would love to see some of the next steps just being in the levels of tenacity and fight they show in the games.

"I think that times it looks very competitive and at times, it's where is that physicality? Where is that relentless effort and focus? It's hard because we generalize like that and it's not always fair to generalize because there's some guys giving incredible effort, but as a unit — offense, defense, special teams — the physicality on both sides has to get better."

Napier logged back-to-back losing seasons to open his tenure in Gainesville. And despite plenty of calls to replace him, the head coach is on a $51.8 million deal, which he initially signed in December 2021. He pocketed $7.1 million during his debut campaign and received an increase of $100,000 last year, despite missing a bowl game.

Tebow, who won a Heisman Trophy and two National Championships at Florida, joins Gator fans in their frustrations.

READ: It's Not A Matter Of If, It's When Does Florida Decide To Move On From Billy Napier And Call Jimmy Sexton

"We're not winning on the offensive and defense line. Period," Tebow said. "On top of that, you have to take so much pride in this. I don't mean that in an arrogant way, I mean that in a competitive way. you have to take pride in your team and teammates and what you do. There has to be a level of that."

And the road doesn't get easier from here. Florida still has five top-25 teams on the schedule, with Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss.