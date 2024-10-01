LIV Golfer Tells All-Time Story About Tiger Woods Asking Him To Slide Down A Hill During The Masters

Andy Ogletree made his Masters debut in 2020 after winning the previous year's U.S. Amateur to earn a spot in the field. He just so happened to be paired with Tiger Woods for the first two rounds of the tournament, and while nerves were undoubtedly real for the amateur, the 15-time major winner did his part in calming those nerves for Ogletree.

With a rain delay pushing back first-round tee times at that year's Masters, the one played without fans, players were sent off both the first and 10th tees on Thursday. Ogletree managed to hit the fairway on the Par 4 10th, the group's first of the day, as did Woods.

While Woods typically sticks mostly to himself during tournaments, he altered that routine and quickly made his way towards Ogletree as they began walking down the very steep 10th fairway.

Ogletree, nor anyone else, could have ever predicted what was about to come out of Woods' mouth.

"I could tell he was walking over towards me and gonna say something to me," Ogletree said on the ‘Fairway To Heaven’ podcast. ""He walks over, and we had just had a rain delay that morning, he was like, 'man, wouldn't it be fun just to get a running start and slide down this hill?'"

"'I was like, what? And I just started laughing. I was like, man, that was interesting. So I gave him some sh-t back right? And he thought that was hilarious."

Ogletree had won the 2019 U.S. Amateur, and went on to be the low amateur in the 2020 Masters, but it's safe to say that Woods joking about sliding down the 10th fairway at Augusta National is among the greatest highlights of his golf career, and maybe life in general.

The 26-year-old just wrapped up his third season with LIV Golf, having played in 14 events during the 2024 campaign that included a third-place finish in Adelaide and a sixth-place finish in the United Kingdom.

Sidenote: I've actually slid down a hill at Augusta National before. Not on purpose, but I do have that feather in my cap. Minutes after walking onto the property during a Monday practice round, I slipped and fell down a small hill walking towards the Par 3 course. A security guard made his way over to make sure I was alright, and he slipped in the exact same spot I did.