Three And Out, Week 4: Big Conference Showdowns Galore

Week 4 of the college football season is upon us, and it includes several key conference games that will define the early landscape of conference title races. The most notable of which is, of course, that traditional Big Ten matchup between Michigan and – checks notes – USC. It will be the Trojans’ first test in its new conference home, and it’ll be fascinating to see how they handle what will undoubtedly be a hostile atmosphere in Ann Arbor.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma will host Tennessee on Saturday night in what will be the first SEC matchup for the Sooners. It’ll be a tough task considering how impressive the Volunteers have been through three games.

What should you look for this week? Let’s take a spin around the country in this edition of Three and Out.

USC’s Defense vs. Reeling Michigan Offense

The Trojans defense was the punchline to a bad joke during coach Lincoln Riley’s first two seasons in Los Angeles, but has taken a step forward in 2024. Sure, 5.36 yards per play doesn’t seem like much on paper. But they gave up 6.1 yards per play last season and, more importantly, seem to be tackling like a functional football team.

It’ll be fascinating to see if they can continue that trend against a Michigan offense that is reeling. Alex Orji has taken over under center for Davis Warren, and is much more of a threat on the ground than he is through the air. That will test USC’s defense because Orji and those running backs are fully capable of making explosive plays if USC’s defense misses just one tackle or has a missed assignment.

Strength vs. Weakness

The battle between Tennessee will come down to one thing … can Oklahoma’s offensive line come of age? If it doesn’t, it’ll be a long evening for Sooners fans. The Sooners rank 14th in the SEC in tackles for loss allowed with 17 and sacks allowed with nine. That doesn’t bode well as they’ll be squaring off a fierce Tennessee front seven that features superstar James Pearce Jr.

The Sooners’ inability to keep defenders out of the backfield is the primary reason they have struggled to run the football and provide much-needed balance to an offense that is supposed to be much more dynamic under first-year starter Jackson Arnold.

It’s crazy to think that Oklahoma’s offense could be a weakness, but that’s where it stands right now. If that changes and the Sooners can spring the upset, it would solidify them as an SEC threat in Year 1 in the conference.

Will Cam Rising Return to the National Scene?

Remember Cam Rising? You know, that superstar quarterback for Utah who became one of the superstars of the sport two years ago. Well, it’s been a long and winding road back to health for the Utes star, and that includes this season as he has been nursing a hand injury.

He’ll be back this week against an Oklahoma State that, like Utah, is one of the favorites to make the Big 12 Championship Game and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The loser of this game will have a razor thin margin for error for the rest of the season in the push to play for the conference title. Rising not only will not only be the most important player on the field on Saturday, but can also make a statement to the world that he’s back - and maybe better than ever.