Three And Out: Texas's QB Situation, Ryan Day Vs. Michigan Highlight Rivalry Week

The best weekend of the year is here … "Rivalry Week."

Houses are divided, bragging rights will be restored, memories will be created and legends will be made.

The renewal of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry headlines the fun, as the two bitter in-state foes will meet for the first time since the Longhorns won at Kyle Field on a walk-off field goal in 2011. This time, a spot in the SEC Championship Game is on the line in what might be the biggest game in the rivalry’s history.

Elsewhere, Ohio State will look to lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. It will have to top rival Michigan for the first time since 2019.

What should you keep an eye on this weekend? Let’s take a spin around the country in this weekend’s edition of Three and Out.

The eyes of Texas are upon Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning

That could be the case. Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers underwent an MRI this week after suffering an ankle injury, which means that Arch Manning could ride in on a white horse to lead the Longhorns to the SEC Championship Game. How crazy would that be? Manning – the hot shot recruit with the famous name – could step in for a preseason Heisman Trophy front-runner in the biggest Texas game in generations.

It’d be a great story, but is it realistic? I think so. Manning is ultra-talented and has meaningful game experience this year, which will bode well in a big-game atmosphere like this. Plus, Texas A&M is reeling after its four overtime loss to Auburn last weekend.

Make no mistake, Ewers gives Texas the best chance to win as long as he is healthy. That’s just it, though. Tom Luginbill and I did an entire segment on SiriusXM on Sunday morning breaking down how Ewers looked apprehensive last week against Kentucky, If he can’t go - or is taken out mid-game - Manning has what it takes. He can stretch the field deep, manage the offense and doesn’t have the demeanor of a guy who would get rattled inside of what will be a raucous Kyle Field.

The Ryan Day Dilemma

The Ohio State coach is in a tough spot considering the new era of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes will probably still be in the field even with a loss to Oregon – which handed the Buckeyes their only defeat of the season earlier this year. A fourth straight loss to the Wolverines, though, would simply not be acceptable.

That will fall on Day.

So, what next? In this hypothetical situation, he’d still have a chance to win the national title, but boosters will not be thrilled - at all - with his inability to top his bitter rival.

He won’t get fired this year. That’d be insane. But let’s just say the Buckeyes lose in the first round of the tournament. Could that put him on the hot seat next year? It’s a unique situation that, in my opinion, would result in Day fighting for his job in 2025.

Big 12 traffic jam

Nine teams in the Big 12 have hope to make the conference title game heading into the weekend.

That’s right, NINE.

Every team with a 5-3 conference record (Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia) could conceivably not only be crowned conference champion, but NATIONAL CHAMPION. Yes, West Virginia is fighting for a shot to win the national championship this weekend or be relegated to the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice (seriously).

All that needs to happen is for this dream scenario to happen is for any 5-3 team to win and have three of the four teams with 6-2 conference records to lose (there are specific scenarios for each 5-3 team).

Simple, right?