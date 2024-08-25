There's An X Thread of Mikko Rantanen's Dog In Different Outfits And It's So Wholesome

Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is an absolute dawg on the ice. In any full season he’s played (and he’s played eight), there’s only been one season where he scored less than 20 goals - and that was in the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season.

He’s easily a top-10 forward in the league in any given year, and the only reason he’s not the best player on the Avalanche is because he’s teammates with a guy named Nathan MacKinnon.

But apparently, he’s not the only dawg that lives in his house - literally.

Rantanen has an adorable golden retriever (whose name is unclear) that he evidently likes dressing up quite a bit. In case you were wondering, it is absolutely adorable puppy content.

(To be fair, when would it be bad content if we ever saw a dog get dressed up? The answer is never).

I could sit here and analyze the contents of each picture. But as they say, "a picture is worth a thousand words," so I’ll let you examine the insane cuteness level of each frame for yourself.

First, we have him in a hockey helmet (duh).

Next, we have him impersonating a French artist.

Now, he looks like he’s getting ready to compete in the Tour de France.

And then three straight photos of him wearing different pairs of glasses.

Doesn’t that just brighten your day? I can guarantee you that you got a massive serotonin boost just from seeing those six pictures.

Doggos - especially adorable ones in costumes - have a way of doing that.