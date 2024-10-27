Myles 'The Terminator' Garrett Shows Up To Gameday Rocking Insane Costume From James Cameron's 1984 Classic
James Cameron's "The Terminator" was released on October 26, 1984.
Forty years later (and a day), Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett rocked Arnold Schwarzenegger's now-famous look from the tech-noir classic. And the look was something.
Never shy to go all out on Halloween, Garrett showed up with impressive practical effects on his face.
Garrett's mission: get to ‘da’ quarterback.
Garrett and the Browns defense must prevent Jackson from ruining Cleveland's season.
Lamar may be on an unstoppable run, though Garrett is a machine too.
WATCH:
Behind the scenes, Garrett worked with former Hollywood FX artist, Mike Castro, to design the incredible replica of Schwarzenegger's bionic look (via Adam Schefter).
Garrett has a penchant for sacking QBs and dressing up to the nines on Halloween.
In 2022, Garrett sported a Vecna from "Stranger Things" costume.
Last season, Garrett was the Creeper from "Jeepers Creepers."
Some players want to be a hero. Garrett has no issue playing the villain.
The 1-6 Browns face something of a reboot on Sunday against Baltimore: playing their first game of the season without Deshaun Watson after the Browns QB suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
Stepping into the role of QB1 is Jameis "Famous" Winston. So far in the pre-game, Winston has not let us down.
