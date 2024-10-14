The Florida Gators Lose Graham Mertz And That May Save Billy Napier His Job

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz left the loss to Tennessee midway through the third quarter on Saturday with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury. As we know, non-contact knee injuries never look good. That’s the case with Mertz, who Billy Napier announced will miss the remainder of the season.

Make no mistake, it’s a tough blow to Mertz and the Gators. Mertz currently leads the SEC in completion percentage at 76.6%, and finished last season in the same spot after completing 72.9% of his passes in an offense that gave him virtually no help.

Coach Billy Napier is on one of the hottest seats in America, and common sense suggests that Mertz’s absence could put Napier on even thinner ice as the Gators will face four Top 20 teams between now and the end of the regular season.

Maybe that’s true … but there's also a chance for Napier to sell the powers-that-be that the future is bright under his watch in 2025 and beyond.

Why? Because of DJ Lagway.

The true freshman signal-caller who came in for Mertz, threw for 98 yards, one touchdown and nearly led the Gators to an upset over their heated rival on Rocky Top. It’s more than just one performance, though. A lot Florida fans wanted him to be QB1 from the jump. Hell, Napier himself even gave him specific series’ every single game in order to get him accustomed to the speed of the college game.

Why? Because Lagway is the foundation. Lagway is the future. Lagway is the dude who can save Napier’s job. The former five-star prospect and No. 7 overall player in the Class of 2025 can give power brokers in Gainesville and beyond a glimpse of what’s to come … especially if Napier can keep him out of the transfer portal.

Let’s be real … it’s highly unlikely that Florida will win more than two games from here on out considering four of the final six games are against Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss. However, wins and losses don’t matter as much now as they did with Mertz at the top of the depth chart.

If Lagway shows that he can become the superstar that scouts touted him to be, why on Earth would Florida brass risk forcing Napier out if it will likely mean that Lagway follows him out the door? That would be dereliction of duty.

The new era of Florida football is already here. It isn’t exactly how it was envisioned. It might actually include Napier if Lagway can give Gators fans something that they haven’t had in a long time … hope.