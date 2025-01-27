TGL Golf Match Ends In OT Drama With Tiger Woods' Team Getting First Win

The TGL event Monday night delivered the kind of finish that many were hoping it could bring.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club squared off against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf at SoFi center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL . TGL is a brand-new simulated golf tournament that features teams of three PGA tours playing against each other on a hole-by-hole format. If your team records the best score on a hole, you win a point. Most points at the end wins.

Well, these two teams needed overtime to decide the match, and it delivered.

The way overtime works is that each member of the team is paired off with an opponent to see who hits a shot closest to the pin. Best of three wins.

Well, Jupiter only needed the bare minimum of pairs, winning the overtime set 2-0 to win its first match of the season.

Honestly, I was skeptical about how this would all work out. My first thought was, "this seems unnecessary." But after seeing how the players and fans receive it, it looks like this sport has some momentum behind it, especially if we can get more dramatic finishes like this.