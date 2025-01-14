New TGL League Could Already Be Expanding To New Venues Outside Of Florida

In the fast-changing world of professional golf, TGL exploded onto the scene with big ratings and significant fan interest.

READ: TGL Draws More-Than-Respectable Ratings During Debut, Outperforms PGA Tour Weekend Broadcast

The new format, where three professional golfers on each team compete against each other in an indoor, timed event, has already proven to be compelling and significantly faster than a traditional golf broadcast. Based in Florida at the SoFi Center, TGL offers an opportunity for in-person attendance as well.

And the head of the new venture has already confirmed that they have their sights set on expansion to other states.

"We’re living in a world where everything that’s ever been produced is available to watch. So how are you going to be able to cut through when someone has the choice of everything?" Mike McCarley, co-founder of TMRW Sports with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, per Sports Business Journal.

SBJ also reported that officials from TMRW, which runs TGL, have already toured potential new expansion sites in Las Vegas, Scottsdale and Southern California.



TGL Expansion Could Mean LIV Golf Players As Well

Initial conversations also included Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Rahm being one of the biggest draws and names in professional golf. But both flipped from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, a decision that meant the end of their participation in TGL.

McCarley wouldn't definitively confirm whether those players, or other LIV players, would be included in future seasons, but did say that they have discussed it as a potential option down the road.

"Oh yeah. Yes, absolutely," he said. "But the reality is, we have a good business in what we have right now."

"I know it’s interesting, and I know everyone’s talking about it and I know it’s fun to kind of pontificate on what could or could not be, but we have a job to do. We’ve got to deliver a really compelling product," he added.

TGL does still have some kinks to work out, and there's plenty of room for growth with the new format. Not to mention, with just one week under their belt, it's hardly a proven, long-term concept. But there's clearly an audience for a two-hour-long golf broadcast where players are wearing mics and everyone involved is a recognizable name.

Expansion to other states would necessitate new players competing, making expansion to LIV a significant possibility. Let's see how they do in match two, which starts Tuesday evening, before getting ahead of ourselves though.