Historic College Football Rivalry Features Insanely Expensive Tickets

Fans hoping to attend the Texas-Texas A&M game better be ready to spend a lot of money.

The Longhorns and Aggies used to be one of the best rivalries in college football, but it collapsed when A&M ditched the Big 12 for the SEC.

With Texas also now in the SEC, the two teams will play for the first time since 2011 when they meet November 30th in College Station.

Not only is a historic rivalry being reignited, but the game could also have massive playoff implications. That's driving up ticket prices.

Texas-Texas A&M tickets are unbelievably expensive.

As of publication, the median ticket price on SeatGeek is right around $1,600. The cheapest ticket to attend the game at Kyle Field is $739 with fees included, and the most expensive is $12,707.

The latter price could get you a used car, help pay for part of a down payment on a house or pay for one hell of a fun vacation.

Instead of using the money for that, someone will be dropping it to watch Quinn Ewers battle it out against Mike Elko and the Aggies.

This is a bit of a risky situation for people looking to buy. Prices are high right now, in part, because the Longhorns are the number one team in America with a 5-0 record and the Aggies are a legit playoff contender sitting at 5-1.

Prices will 100% decline if either team suffers a couple losses. At the same time, prices will only skyrocket further if they meet in College Station and both teams are still in the hunt for the CFP.

Buy now and pay the expensive prices or gamble and hope prices come down? That's the question, and it's not an easy decision.

No matter what happens, it should be a fun game on November 30th. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how much you'd pay.