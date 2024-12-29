Texas Tech DB Calls Out Arkansas OL Fernando Carmona For Purposely Stomping On His Ankle: ‘Straight Up Dirty’

Texas Tech defensive back CJ Baskerville is calling out Arkansas lineman Fernando Carmona for a blatantly dirty act during Friday's Liberty Bowl.

Just before the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter, Baskerville went to make a tackle on Razorback running back Braylen Russell and wound up in a pile of bodies. After the play ended, Carmona appeared to step on Baskerville's ankle intentionally, twisting it sideways. And he allegedly had some choice words for him, too.

Baskerville posted video of the incident on social media on Saturday. He showed two different angles, and both look pretty damning.

"There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them," Baskerville wrote on X. "But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty. Proceeds to say ‘got your b**** a***.’ Do better @RazorbackFB."

Yikes. There's dirty — and then there's whatever THAT was.

Baskerville isn't the only one who feels that way. After video of the play went viral, fans on social media called for Arkansas to suspend the redshirt junior next season (if he returns) or even kick him off the team.

Despite having his ankle stomped, Baskerville had a huge game against Arkansas, leading Texas Tech with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops. The performance capped another big year for the senior Red Raider, who had 78 tackles and a career-high four interceptions this season.

It was Arkansas, however, who came out victorious, 39-26, in the 2024 Liberty Bowl. The win capped off a 7-6 season for the Razorbacks as part of a bounce-back season for head coach Sam Pittman.

Neither Pittman nor the school had commented on the incident as of Sunday morning, so it's unclear if Carmona — who is a team captain — will face any punishment.