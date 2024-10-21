Texas QB Quinn Ewers Is Not Opting Out Of Season To Prepare For NFL Despite 247 Sports' Deleted Social Post

Texas fans were on the edge of their seats Monday afternoon for at least an hour, due to an Instagram post that said Quinn Ewers was opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Earlier this afternoon, an Instagram post from 247 Sports said that the Texas QB was going to sit-out the remainder of the season to focus on the NFL Draft.

According to multiple sources, this was not true, and Ewers was at practice on Monday, getting ready for a matchup with Vanderbilt this weekend.

The social media post went viral within a few minutes, and had folks scrambling to find out what was going down at Texas. After the post was on the Instagram page for a certain period of time, it was deleted. Chip Brown, who covers the Longhorns for 247 Sports, said the 247 Sports Instagram page was hacked.

Around 6:20 ET on Monday evening, Quinn Ewers posted his own story on Instagram, with a picture of Donald Trump, and the words ‘Fake News’ in the caption.

This past weekend, Georgia defeated the Longhorns and Quinn Ewers was taken out of the game for a brief time in the first half and replaced by Arch Manning. But Ewers did end up returning, which Steve Sarkisian discussed postgame.

"My feeling in the game was I felt Quinn was a little uneasy," Steve Sarkisian said. "I felt like giving him a chance to kind of step back and regroup. I didn’t know if we’d get a series or two with Arch depending on how much time was remaining in the half on the clock.

"So we told Quinn we’re going to go with Arch here and give you a chance to get into the locker room. Let’s regroup and then come back out in the second half, and so that’s what we did. I felt like it was effective. Quinn came out and played a much better second half and played well in the third quarter."

RELATED: Clay Travis' Starting 11: Georgia Whips Texas Edition

So, you add all that up, including the loss, and it created a powder-keg on Monday afternoon when the post about him opting out was put on social media.

Quinn Ewers practiced on Monday, is preparing for Vanderbilt this weekend, and debunked everything on social media following the unfortunate post from a credible news site who said they were hacked.

Just a regular afternoon in college football.