Matthew McConaughey Ruthlessly Slams Oklahoma Fans

Matthew McConaughey drove the knife a bit deeper after Texas rocked Oklahoma this past weekend.

The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners 34-3 in the Red River Rivalry, and it was a devastating loss for Brent Venables and his program.

You simply can't tolerate losing to your biggest rival by a staggering 31 points in front of the country and college football world.

Well, the "True Detective" star made sure to rub it in.

Matthew McConaughey calls out Oklahoma fans.

McConaughey took to X after the massive win for his Longhorns to call out Sooners fans for leaving early and having a lot of "empty seats on th red side in the second half."

Shots fired.

As I've said many times before, McConaughey being such a huge college football fan is one of the coolest things about him.

The man is one of the most famous actors on the planet, and instead of leaning into the Hollywood lifestyle, he spends his time rocking out to Longhorns sports.

He almost comes off like he thinks he's coaching the team at times. It's wildly entertaining, and he clearly has no problem taunting his program's biggest rival.

More power to him. You earn that right when you win. When you lose, you better not say much. Win a big rivalry game and it's time to go off.

Next up for Texas is Georgia in primetime under the lights at home in Austin. Something tells me McConaughey will be on a different level for that game. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.