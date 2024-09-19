Texans TE Played Through Torn ACL Without Knowing About Injury

Ouch! Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan will have to miss the rest of the NFL season after tearing his ACL.

Jordan wasn't aware of his season-ending injury until after Sunday's primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears, having played through the game with a torn ligament.

According to his post on X, Jordan — a 2021 fifth-round pick for the Texans — learned of his injury the day after Houston's 19-13 win over Chicago.

Jordan is grateful he was able to play his final game of the season without interruption, even though he was unaware of when he got injured.

"It's what we do," Jordan posted on X. "We modern day gladiators."

Jordan added, "I played the whole game, not knowing which play or when, but with a torn acl and didn't even know until the next day. I love this football s**t so much bro. Everything about it. And I'm looking forward to coming back better then [sic] ever."

Jordan recorded 17 catches for 219 yards last season. The 6-foot-3, 245-lb. behemoth played a complementary role to primary pass-catching tight end Dalton Schultz.

It certainly speaks to his toughness that he played 27 snaps (seventh-most on the offense) on Sunday without much lag.

Jordan's injury doesn't make him the Jack Youngblood of the modern NFL, but a "Philip Rivers" (who played through an AFC championship game with an ACL injury) sounds about right.

Speedy recoveries!

