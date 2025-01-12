Texans Smoke 'Rex Ryan Pack' After Analyst Claimed They Were A 'Bye Week' For Chargers

ESPN’s Rex Ryan thought the Houston Texans would get rocked in the first round of the playoffs. When they didn’t, they let Ryan hear it.

Before the Texans faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card Round matchup on Saturday, Ryan went live on air to suggest that this would be an easy matchup for the Chargers. On Monday’s episode of "Get Up!," he insinuated that the Texans would barely put up a fight.

"(They have to play the) Chargers, basically, I never realized, they get a bye. Oh, wait, they gotta play the Texans. What's the difference?" Ryan said.

Underestimating the Texans this much was crazy, despite the fact that they had an up and down 7-game stretch to end the season. And boy, did the Texans make Ryan eat his words.

Not only did they win, they crushed the visiting Chargers 32-12 . The defense recorded four sacks, four interceptions, and two pick-sixes. It looked like Houston was the team with the bye week.

After the game, the Texans made sure that they took the time to celebrate putting Ryan to shame. Head coach DeMeco Ryans jokingly asked his team "How was that bye week?"

On today’s segment of "NFL Countdown," the broadcast crew made sure to play a video of several Texans players smoking victory cigars - a.k.a., the "Rex Ryan pack" - after moving on to the divisional round.

To his credit, Ryan took it with class and a smile on his face.

"Who had a worse day, me or Justin Herbert? ...Sorry, Houston. But I'm not picking you next week either! Or maybe I will," he said.

They say he who laughs last laughs best. The Texans are definitely the ones laughing last on this one.