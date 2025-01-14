Texans Dump Diontae Johnson Amid Turbulent Run For WR

Diontae Johnson can't stick to a team, no matter the level of desperation.

The Houston Texans have waived the ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver after joining the team before the postseason and making two appearances, including Saturday's Wild Card matchup against the LA Chargers.

Buzz around the internet suggests Johnson was upset by his lack of playing time. According to ESPN, on Saturday, "Johnson was visibly upset in the locker room. He was fully dressed sitting at his locker staring in frustration because of a lack of playing time and targets. Running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair tried to comfort and encourage him."

As fans learned in the past year, Johnson may be worth too much trouble to keep.

Johnson was playing for his fourth team in the past 12 months, prompting questions about the teams' lack of commitment to the talented wideout and Johnson's possible ‘character issues.’

Last March, Johnson was traded from Pittsburgh to Carolina. The Panthers and Ravens waived DJ before his ultimate split with Houston.

The Texans beat the Chargers 32-12 and still need major help at the receiver position after losing Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs to season-ending injuries.

Johnson recorded one catch (one target) for 12 yards against the Chargers.

"Four teams, all in need of WR help to some degree, have said goodbye to Diontae Johnson in the last 365 days," one NFL posted on X.

"Diontae Johnson’s wiki page about to look like Josh Johnson at the end of his career," another fan chimed in.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com