Terrell Owens Slams Steelers WR George Pickens For Lack Of Effort

Is George Pickens a benefit or a burden to the Steelers offense? One NFL Hall of Fame wideout commented that Pickens has been an actual detriment to Pittsburgh, evidenced by Wednesday's Christmas Day loss by the Steelers, which marked their third consecutive loss.

George Pickens is the offense's undisputed top receiver. However, his volatile attitude has led to many questions about his level of commitment.

Hopping on X to criticize Pickens, former Eagles and 49ers receiver Terrell Owens blamed the Steelers player for the offense's embarrassing performance against Kansas City on Wednesday, when the team lost 29-10.

"Same on offense as well when you got #14 not running his routes causing INTs," Owens posted on social media.

Owens, 51, piggybacked on a quote by Steelers offensive lineman Cam Hayward, who questioned the dedication of unnamed teammates after the team's loss to KC. "When 10 guys do their job and one guy doesn’t, we are screwed," Hayward said.

Pickens finished the game with three catches for 50 yards. He raised more eyebrows after the game when he congratulated Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for mercilessly beating the Steelers.

One play that made Steelers fans raise their concerns about Pickens came on quarterback Russell Wilson's lone game interception. A lackluster effort by Pickens on his route allowed Chiefs safety Justin Reid to drop back and intercept Wilson's pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

It wouldn't be the first time teammates criticized Pickens' effort.

Last season, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren alluded to a play where Pickens failed to block, which prevented Warren from scoring in a short-yardage situation.

"Some people play the game differently," Warren said, relayed by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "If I was in that position I would have blocked for him. But we play differently, so ..."

"George is a talented guy but he's growing and growing in a lot of ways in regards to football and life," Mike Tomlin shared after the ‘Warren-Pickens’ game. "We don't run away from that. We run to that organizationally when we draft guys. We're committed to being a component of their growth and development in all areas."

The Steelers have properly dealt with troubled wideouts in the past, and Pickens may be the next case of a Pittsburgh ‘burnout.’

