Terrell Owens Calls Out Donovan McNabb For His Take On Apparent Rift Between Jalen Hurts And AJ Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have won nine straight games, are 11-2 on the year, and have already clinched a playoff berth with four games left in the regular season. One would imagine that all is right with the organization, but apparently, there is a rift between two key players on the team — quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver AJ Brown.

This drama between Hurts and Brown doesn't stem from some random rumor, either, it actually came to light on Monday courtesy of team captain Brandon Graham when he essentially aired the team's dirty laundry during an appearance on Philadelphia sports radio.

"The person that's complaining needs to be accountable. I'm just being honest, Graham said. "I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 [Jalen Hurts] is trying and 11 [Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things."

Graham's comments came the day after the Eagles knocked off the Carolina Panthers at home in a game that saw Brown haul in four catches for 43 yards. It's worth mentioning that the former Ole Miss star has scored just one touchdown over the course of his last seven games.

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb elected to chime in about the ongoing drama within Philly's locker room, claiming Brown and Hurts should hash it out like men, and not through the media.

McNabb's comments didn't sit too well with former teammate Terrell Owens, who ironically called out the former quarterback on social media. Owens claims that McNabb wasn't exactly his best buddy during their playing days together, and their relationship, or lack thereof, may have cost them a Super Bowl.

All of this drama coming to a head with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town this Sunday is rather on-brand for the Eagles. The team has punched a playoff ticket and is the favorite to win the division in the coming weeks, yet the main storyline down the stretch centers around the starting quarterback and the team's best wide receiver not seeing eye-to-eye.