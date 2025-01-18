Tennis Star Says She Has Sponsorship Offers Rolling In After Trolling Australian Open Crowd

American tennis star Danielle Collins has had a bit of a heel turn Down Under at the Australian Open, but she says some of the attention she got from egging on booing fans has led to sponsorship offers.

Collins is the No. 11 player in the world, and she heard it from the crowd all night during her match with Australia's Destanee Aiava.

After she locked up the win, Collins went back at the crowd, and honestly, it was entertaining as hell.

They gave it to her, she gave it back to them. Seems fair.

However, Aussie fans were apparently still upset about this — I didn't expect this kind of softness from a former penal colony — and the boobirds were back in force when Collins lost her match against fellow American Madison Keys.

After the match with Aiava, Collins talked about how the haters helped pay her bills, and after the match with Keys, she noted that this couldn't be more true.

"It’s wonderful that I can capitalize on these opportunities," she said, per The Athletic. "I think that six different sponsorship opportunities came up this tournament alone. That’s a great signal for me.

"Obviously, like I said, every fan contributes to that. It’s been a real blessing."

She had another great line about the criticism, especially the criticism that came from the Internet.

"Honestly, I don’t care what’s written about me. I don’t care what some guy living in his basement is writing on the internet."

I'll admit, I'm not glued to my TV watching the Australian Open, but I don't think a little bit of heel-like behavior is going to be bad for tennis. It has a habit of being a bit stuffy at times and this kind of back-and-forth with the fans sure makes for some compelling television.