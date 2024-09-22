Tennessee Volunteers Football Equipment Truck Got Into An Accident Heading Back To Knoxville

The players on the Tennessee Volunteers football team woke up this morning feeling great. Not only did they get a win last night, they did so by a 25-15 margin on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners, who are difficult to play away from home. The vibes heading back home to Knoxville were immaculate.

But the team’s equipment truck did not experience those same good vibes.

According to an incident report filed by the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 7:34 a.m. ET, the equipment truck was involved in an accident on the I30/I40 interchange in Little Rock, AR.

Yikes, that looks intense.

Fortunately, no one was reported to have gotten hurt in the incident, but the truck certainly did.

The ironic part is that this incident happened 191 miles from Fayetteville, AR. I know you might be thinking that’s the most arbitrary and unrelated detail in this story, but I promise you its related.

While Tennessee has a bye week coming up, the team’s next game is on Oct. 5 against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

With that in mind, it might make sense to just find a local shop and park it. After all, the mechanics might need two weeks to fix that.