Tennessee Drops Insanely Hard Uniform Reveal, Is A Shot Of Adrenaline To The Heart: WATCH

The Tennessee Volunteers brought the heat with the program's black uniform reveal.

The Vols have worn black uniforms a few times over recent years, and will do so again this Saturday night against Kentucky.

Whether you like Tennessee or not, there's no denying the program's black uniforms are among the coolest in college football.

Tennessee drops awesome video showcasing black uniforms

If you're going to rock black uniforms under the lights, you better come into the game with some serious energy. It's safe to say Tennessee checked that box with its uniform reveal.

The team announced its wearing black uniforms against the Wildcats with a video that channeled "Venom," and it's one of the coolest videos you're going to see all season.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video is awesome, and don't take my word for it. Check out some of the reactions from people in the comments:

hardest. edit. EVER.

Ok yall cooked on this

Nobody has a better AV media team than Tennessee. Nobody.

Football team is 6-1, but our media team is undefeated.

You’re social mangers and media team are on fire this is sick

Someone cooked here

We have the hardest media team and isn’t close

This video is awesome, and you're simply wrong if you disagree. The Vols are going to look incredibly slick in their black unis against Kentucky.

While we're on the subject of Tennessee and bringing the heat, let's remember when a spooky version of "On Rocky Top" went viral and was then played in the stadium.

It should be a fun one Saturday night at Neyland Stadium when the Vols and Wildcats battle it out. Hit me with your predictions for the game at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.