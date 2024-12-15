Titans' Defensive Tackle T'Vondre Sweat Delivers Vicious Stiff Arm After Fumble Recovery Against Bengals

The Tennessee Titans' offense has been absolutely putrid this season and the key reason behind the fact that the team sits at 3-10 on the year. On the defensive side of the ball, however, the Titans have been stellar all season, ranking second in yards allowed per game heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Needless to say, it should come as no real surprise that the Titans' play of the year came courtesy of their defense, specifically defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Harold Landry got a hold of Joe Burrow and forced the Bengals' quarterback to put the ball on the turf. The football found its way into the hands of Sweat, and pure cinema ensued.

Anytime a lineman gets the chance to run with the football it's always entertaining, but when it's a certified big fella like the 362-pound sweat, the entertainment factor immediately hits a new level.

After Sweat shed one tackle and picked up about five yards he was met with a one-on-one situation with a barreling Cincinnati guard Alex Cappa. While the 312-pound lineman showed some solid effort in getting to Sweat, he's going to wish he hadn't after seeing the replay of the elite stiff arm he ate courtesy of the Titans big man.

Derrick Henry was the long-time owner of the best stiff arm in Tennessee Titans history, but with him out the door in Baltimore, that title now belongs to Mr. Sweat.

While Sweat delivered some serious fireworks and put a rare smile on the face of Titans fans, Will Levis gave the ball back to the Bengals with a fumble of his own shortly after the big defensive play.

Not many fans circled the Bengals-Titans matchup on Sunday afternoon as an intriguing one heading into the weekend, but it could end up being the wildest game on the slate.