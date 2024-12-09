Brian Callahan Sounds In Over His Head, Claims There Are 'Positives' To Take From Titans' Gross Loss To Jags

Brian Callahan has looked like the first-year head coach that he is with the Tennessee Titans sitting at 3-10 on the season. After the Titans' embarrassing 10-6 loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, Callahan is also sounding like a first-year head coach as well.

The Titans' offense - the unit Callahan seemingly oversees the most - managed just 272 yards against Jacksonville's defense, which happens to be the worst in the entire NFL giving up nearly 400 yards per game. Tennessee averaged just 4.4 yards per play and threw for a whopping 146 yards through the air against a woeful Jaguars' secondary.

The Titans also carried a 6-0 lead into the fourth quarter, yet with Mac Jones under center, they allowed the Jags to score 10 points in the final frame to steal a win in Nashville.

While most Titans fans have reached the point where losses are much better than wins, so the franchise can potentially secure a Top Five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sunday's performance against the Jaguars was downright disgusting.

Callahan didn't see it that way, or at least he didn't describe the game as such. During his postgame press conference, he claimed there were positives to take away from the game, a game where the Titans scored six points in a home loss to a divisional rival.

Callahan wasn't even asked a question to prompt him to talk about the "positives" from the game, either, he literally began his opening statement with the phrase.

"Okay. Lot of positive things, disappointed in the outcome. But our defense played their tails off today. I thought we recovered well on special teams. They were challenged to not let them start outside the 30, we never let them do that. We played great run defense for most of the game, and at the end of the day we needed to score in the red zone," Callahan said, per the Titans' official website.

Brian Callahan Is Saying All The Wrong Things In Nashville

When rightfully pressed about talking about the "positives" after a woeful loss, he went back to the well yet again.

"We need to score touchdowns in the red zone, certainly. Didn't do enough good (stuff) on offense to be able to score points and we lost the game. So yeah, there's positive things to point out, but ultimately we didn't score enough points to win. So, it is what it is," Callahan continued.

This, folks, is a first-year head coach that appears to be in way over his head.

Nobody in their right mind pegged the Titans to be anything close to a contender this season with Callahan coming in, Derrick Henry leaving, and Will Levis being tabbed as QB1. However, you simply can not say what Callahan is saying after a loss like that.

The Tennessee fanbase is already growing tired of Callahan after 13 games with him in charge. The select few still on his side would much rather see him take accountability and critique his team's awful performance instead of making blanket statements about positives amid what is nothing but an embarrassing and grim season.