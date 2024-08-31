Tennessee Marching Band Pays Tribute To Tony Vitello & National Champion Baseball Team

It's football time in Tennessee, but the Volunteers aren't quite done celebrating their baseball team.

In June, Tennessee Baseball won its first national title in program history. So at halftime of Tennessee Football's season opener against Chattanooga on Saturday, the marching band paid homage to the national champs.

The Pride of the Southland paraded around the field to form both a baseball and a diamond as they played. Then, they got even fancier — making a football-field sized replica of pitcher Kirby Connell's mustache and spelling out "Tony V" (for head baseball coach Tony Vitello).

Vitello’s squad finished the season with a program-record 60 wins during the 2024 season before going on to win the Men’s College World Series over Texas A&M.

And the University rewarded Tony V. by making him the highest-paid coach in college baseball. Just last week, Vitello signed a five-year extension that keeps him in Knoxville through 2029 and doubles his salary from $1.5 million to $3 million with a $250,000 signing bonus.

"As an athletics department, we aim to lead the way in college sports, and Tony has created a baseball program that sets the standard across the entire sport," UT athletic director Danny White said.

"The on-field results in the nation’s best conference are unmatched, and the enthusiasm he has brought to Vol Nation has been incredible to witness."

Vol Football was pretty incredible to witness on Saturday, too.

Tennessee knocked off Chattanooga, 69-3, at Neyland Stadium as much-hyped quarterback Nico Iamaleava stole the show. Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns before Tennessee pulled its starters for the second half. Now, the Vols prepare to take on No. 24 NC State next Saturday in Charlotte.

Morale is high on good ol' Rocky Top.