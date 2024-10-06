Tennessee Player Caught Shoving Two Fans To The Ground After Vols Get Upset In Fayetteville

A Tennessee football player was caught on video shoving multiple fans to the ground after the Volunteers were upset by the Arkansas Razorbacks as fans rushed the field following the Hogs' upset win in Fayetteville on Saturday night.

Video shared by an Arkansas fan in the stands captured Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas shoving a male fan in the back, sending him crashing into a female on the field and sending the two of them to the ground.

The then No. 4 Volunteers were stunned by Arkansas 19-14, and Thomas was clearly beyond frustrated after Tennessee's first loss of the season.

The original video has been viewed well over 300,000 times with countless fans on social media tagging the official X accounts of both Tennessee football and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in hopes that Thomas will be handed some sort of disciplinary action.

This is not the first time Tennessee has been involved in a viral moment involving fans rushing the field.

After the Vols knocked off Alabama in Knoxville during the 2022 season, Crimson Tide wideout Jermaine Burton was caught putting his hands on a female Tennessee fan who rushed the field.

Nick Saban, still the head coach of the Tide that season, shared a wild opinion about the Burton incident in Knoxville after the fact.

"I don’t know how many of you have been in a situation like that. I talked to him. He was scared, I was scared, some of our other players were scared," Saban said in 2022. "I think you learn to respect other people because we have a responsibility to do that, regardless of the circumstance we’re in."

Burton did not address the situation involving the female fan until January, months after the incident took place.

It goes without saying that tens of thousands of fans rushing the field is risky business, but no matter if something was said or done to Thomas before he put his hands on a random person, he should be fully aware that sort of thing simply can not happen.