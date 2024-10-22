Former Alabama QB Gets Hit With Community Note After Claiming Tennessee Pumps Crowd Noise Into Stadium

Neyland Stadium is among the loudest venues not only in college football but in all of sports, yet former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron doesn't believe the noise created by the 100,000-plus fans is exactly genuine.

The conspiracy theory about Tennessee football pumping crowd noise into Neyland Stadium came to the forefront this past Saturday during the Vols' 24-17 win over the Crimson Tide when Alabama play-by-play man Chris Stewart stated that Tennessee pumps in noise while live on air.

"Second and 16 is not what you’re looking for, especially with the noise level being what it is here," Stewart said on the broadcast. "You’ve got 100,000-plus and they also pipe in crowd noise as well."

The Vols have, of course, denied the claim that they pump in crowd noise and had plenty of fun with Stewart and Tide fans after earning a big-time win in Knoxville.

None of this stopped McCarron from throwing his crimson-colored hat into the ring.

In McCarron's defense, he did play two games inside Neyland Stadium during his career at Alabama, but that doesn't mean he knows that the Vols pump in noise.

According to him, Tennessee "100%" plays crowd noise over their speakers during games.

One of the beautiful features on X, formerly Twitter, are community notes being added to claims all over the social media app, and McCarron was handed one after making his bold statement about Tennessee.

"There is no evidence to prove that sound has been pumped into the stadium or redirected toward the field at Neyland Stadium in the 2024 college football season," the note reads.

The community note doesn't put an end to the conspiracy theory McCarron subscribes to, however, given that the note actually links back to a Tennessee fan website that doesn't mention anything about pumped-in crowd noise.

So, if any Tide fans out there want to keep their tin foil hats nearby, by all means.