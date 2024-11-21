Ex-Temple Player Accused of Point Shaving As Part of Federal Investigation

Temple University's men's basketball team attracted the attention of federal authorities due to alleged point-shaving activities involving former guard Hysier Miller.

Miller, who led the Owls in scoring last season, is accused of betting on and manipulating game outcomes, according to ESPN. He averaged 15.9 points per game for Temple in 2023, which ranked ninth in the AAC.

After his junior season with Temple, Miller transferred to Virginia Tech but was eventually dismissed over his connection to the federal investigation into Temple in October.

Bettors ran into a shocking development prior to Temple's contest against UAB in March after a major swing in the betting lines, which saw UAB go from 1.5-point underdogs to eight right before tip-off. Temple, who was favored to win, lost 100-72 and immediately raised speculation about whether the program had been throwing the game. Miller scored eight points (3-of-9) and recorded zero assists.

As previously reported by OutKick, U.S. Integrity, a gambling watchdog organization, alerted casinos about unusual wagering activity before the game.

Temple president John Fry released a statement on the federal investigation on Thursday.

"I have been made aware of media reports about a former Temple basketball student-athlete, detailing a federal investigation into sports wagering activities," Fry said. "While it is disappointing to see Temple mentioned in this context, we know that it is not representative of our athletics program."

Speaking with ESPN, Hysier Miller’s attorney, Jason P. Bologna, refrained from asserting his client's innocence.

"Hysier Miller has overcome more adversity in his 22 years than most people face in their lifetime. He will meet and overcome whatever obstacles lay ahead," the statement read.

