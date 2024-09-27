Teenage Swiss Cyclist Killed In Crash At World Championships

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer was killed in a tragic accident while she was competing in the Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.

She was just 18 years old.

According to the BBC, Furrer was injured in a crash on Thursday in which she sustained a serious head injury. It was noted — but not pointed to directly as the cause of the incident — that there was a lot of rain in the area on Thursday.

Furrer was airlifted to Zurich University Hospital and her death was announced by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich on Friday.

"With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her," A joint statement reads.

"The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer's family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling."

On Friday, the event held an altered medal ceremony at which no national anthems were played. Instead, a minute of silence was observed in remembrance of Furrer.

This incident comes not long after a handful of others claimed cyclists' lives. Last year, Swiss rider Gino Mader was killed falling down a ravine during the Tour de Suisse.

In July, 25-year-old Norwegian cyclist Andre Drege was killed in a crash during the Tour de Austria.

Back in 2023, the UCI launched a new initiative known as SafeR, which stands for "safe road cycling. According to the organization's website, SafeR's mission is to improve safety conditions at both men's and women's road cycling competitions.