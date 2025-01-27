Teenage Snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara Makes History, Lands First-Ever 2340 At X Games

Hiroto Ogiwara blew everyone's mind at the X Games in Aspen on Friday when he landed the first ever 2340 in a competition.

If math isn't your thing, that means the 19-year-old snowboarder jumped and rotated six and a half times in the air before returning to earth. And he did it with incredible grace — aside from the fact that he crashed into the crowd while celebrating.

"I am the first in the world to do that. I’ve never been as happy as this," Ogiwara said afterward, per Japan's Kyodo News. "It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had."

WATCH:

The jump at Buttermilk Mountain earned Ogiwara a near-perfect score of 97.33 — good for a gold medal in the event as he edged out second-place finisher Taiga Hasegawa by almost three points.

And to make the feat even more impressive, Ogiwara completed the trick with a forearm fracture that he sustained in practice beforehand.

It wasn't the first time Hiroto Ogiwara had made snowboarding history, either. A few years ago, at just 16, he also became the first person in his sport to land the 2160. In the future, he'd like to try for a 2520 — that's seven full rotations — but he's got some time to make that happen.

Ogiwara wasn't the only one to make history at X Games Aspen, by the way. Less than 24 hours after Ogiwara achieved the feat with a snowboard, Italian Miro Tabanelli duplicated the trick on skis to win his own event on Saturday. He took gold with a score of 98.00.

"The vibe of X Games is unreal, the conditions were crazy, the final was the craziest final I’ve ever experienced — just savage," Tabanelli told reporters. "I am just really stoked about it!"

