Teen Responsible For Ricky Pearsall's Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder

The teenager who shot San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall, 23, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and attempted robbery.

Pearsall was shot in the chest on Saturday during his day out at San Francisco's touristy Union Square. The 17-year-old reportedly targeted Pearsall over his Rolex watch. He was seemingly unaware of Pearsall's FNL status.

A ‘flesh wound’ through the chest temporarily incapacitated Pearsall, who managed to stand up and walk to the ambulance at the crime scene, which was a miracle in the rookie's circumstances. The teenager was also shot as Pearsall reportedly fought with him over the weapon, also found at the scene.

The New York Post reported that the teenager was arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday. On Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that the case could be "transferred to adult court."

"No longer under California law can a district attorney choose to file those charges against a minor in adult court," Jenkins said.

"The only mechanism for that is to request a transfer hearing, which requires that a judge rule on the minor’s fitness to be transferred to adult court, which essentially means that the juvenile system would not be equipped to rehabilitate that minor."

The teen's legal counsel, Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap, said he was "sorry" for shooting Pearsall.

Dunlap shared, "He's genuinely very sorry that this did happen, as is his family, and I can say on their behalf, as well as on my own behalf, our thoughts go out to the Pearsall family and Mr. Pearsall himself. So, there is genuine, genuine remorse in that regard. He is a young boy."

