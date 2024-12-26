Teddy Bridgewater, Fresh Off Coaching Prep Team To State Title, Going Back To Lions

Teddy Bridgewater wants to be a bigtime football coach someday, maybe in college or perhaps even the NFL, and he started that walk by leading his high school alma mater in Miami to a state championship. But he's not ready to give up on playing yet.

So he's signing with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are adding Bridgewater to serve as a backup to Jared Goff going into the playoffs. That move comes mere days after Bridgerwater coached Miami Northwestern to an undefeated season and the Florida 3A championship.

Campbell: Bridgewater Great For Team

Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed the move on Thursday.

"I've been in contact with Teddy for a while," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday. "This is something that was always potentially a possibility. And we all know what Teddy's been doing down there and giving back to his community. They won a championship down there, so his debut in coaching worked out pretty dang good.

"But, just, you know, to be able to add somebody back here that's got experience … He's staying in shape. He's been throwing. Just get him worked back in here a little bit.

"It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that's great for our team. He's great for the position.

There is no way adding Bridgewater is bad for the Lions, although he hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2022.

But this cannot feel awesome for backup – should we say, former backup – Hendon Hooker.

Where Does This Leave Hendon Hooker?

Hooker was Detroit's 2023 third-round pick who spent his rookie season rehabilitating from a knee injury and surgery from his University of Tennessee days. This year, he's thrown nine passes with six completions in mop-up duty in three games.

Hooker is suddenly the third-stringer.

"Doesn't mean we're disappointed in Hooker," Campbell said. "That's not what this means. It just gives us somebody that's played a lot in the NFL. We're getting ready for the playoffs and so it'll be good to get [Bridgewater] back in the fold with us."

That's totally fair. And smart for the playoffs. But what about Hooker's future?

Well, barring a surprise, he'll still be on the roster next training camp with a chance to continue developing.

"He's improved," Campbell said. "He really has. We feel like every week he's gotten a little bit better. And this does not mean that Hooker is out. That's not what this means. If it comes to that, Hooker's going to play for us. But Teddy probably will, too."

Three Lions QBs For Playoffs

No idea how that would work out. The fact is neither guy would play if Jared Goff stays healthy and the Lions play competitive games in the postseason.

"I understand what it looks like," Campbell said. "But it's just a different world we're getting ready to walk in to. And I just, we felt it was the right thing to do, especially with somebody I have a tremendous amount of trust with and for. [Bridgewater] understands our offense well. The guys know him well. The coaches know him well. He brings a certain level of comfort to us."

All that aside, there's another reason adding Bridgewater as the third quarterback is smart: The NFL's emergency quarterback guidelines prevent teams with three quarterbacks from being in a situation that the San Francisco 49ers found themselves in two seasons again in the NFC Championship Game against Philadelphia – in which they had no established quarterback available when their starter and backup were knocked out of the game.

In the upcoming playoffs, Goff and Bridgewater could be active. And as the emergency quarterback, Hooker would not be active but could be dressed and play even if Goff and Bridgewater were to get hurt.

"If something happens, you've got your third ready to roll," Campbell said.

So the Lions are thrilled.

"It's great for our team," Campbell said. "I think everyone in that locker room respects Teddy."