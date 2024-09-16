Team USA Gymnast Jordan Chiles Seeks Yet Another Appeal To Win Back Bronze Medal

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles, 23, is still appealing to keep her bronze medal after a dispute at the Paris Summer Games.

Chiles and her team filed an appeal in Switzerland's Supreme Court on Monday — one month after the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport, based in Switzerland) ruled that Chiles would place fifth in a floor event.

According to the Washington Post, "Chiles’s appeal asks the Swiss court to overturn the CAS decision because of procedural issues that violated her 'right to be heard.'"

"The attorneys also noted CAS’s refusal to consider the new evidence provided by USA Gymnastics after the hearing and an alleged conflict of interest of which Chiles was not properly informed," the outlet noted.

Since the Paris event, Chiles has been vocal about the "emotional damage" she's endured over the lost prize, though the medal is still in her possession.

The gymnast originally placed fifth at the Paris Games after scoring 13.666 in a floor competition event. Team USA filed to update her floor routine score based on the difficulty level.

Chiles was eventually granted a correction to her score (13.766), which placed her in position for bronze over Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu. Chiles had gone days believing she would be the bronze medalist.

However, Team Romania disputed this decision and its timing, which CAS approved, and Barbosu was solidified as the third-place gymnast.

Chiles' attorney, Maurice M. Suh, issued a statement calling for "fair play."

A swell of fans has spoken up on both sides of the matter, with one supporting Chiles' bid and the other accepting Barbosu as the true medal winner.

The CAS previously stated that the final decision favored Barbosu as the victor of the bronze medal.

"Every part of the Olympics, including the arbitration process, should stand for fair play," Suh announced.

Team USA's Simone Biles has been vocal about Chiles deserving the medal.

"It’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before, and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal, and unfortunately in gymnastics, that’s not the case," Biles said.

