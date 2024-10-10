The Tim Tebow-Owned Minor League Hockey Team Has 'Roulette Wheel' Faceoff Circles

The Vegas Golden Knights have a new addition to their farm system this year, with the Tim Tebow-owned Tahoe Knights Monsters joining the ECHL (which used to stand for "East Coast Hockey League," but doesn't anymore for obvious reasons.)

It's perfect for Vegas as the team will be fairly close to their AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights — way closer than their old affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates on the opposite coast — but it's the rink they'll be playing on this year that is getting some attention.

I don't know if you've been to a minor league hockey game lately, but the ice is usually polluted with ads. In fact, the ECHL even has goalposts with sponsorships on them.

But the Knight Monsters' new sponsorship deal with Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino is a bit different than just a company's logo on the ice.

That's absolutely brilliant.

The Knight Monsters haven't even played their first game yet — that comes on October 24 when they host the Jacksonville Ice Men — and that ad is already getting tons of eyeballs just because it exists.

That's so unique, and I think we're going to start seeing other teams and brands trying to figure out ways they can do something similar because, based on how viral this roulette wheel face off circles have gone, I think Harrah's is already considering this sponsorship with the Knight Monsters a good investment.

Former Florida Gator and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is in on the Tahoe Knight Monsters along with businessman David Hodges. The Knight Monsters will not be the only expansion team the league sees this year as the Bloomington (Illinois) Bison will begin play as well. The Bison will be the ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.