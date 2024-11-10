TCU Taunts Zach Bryan After Win Over Oklahoma State: ‘Smallest OSU Fan Who Ever Lived’

The Zach Bryan hate train is unstoppable this week. And TCU is jumping on board.

The messy breakup between the country music star and Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry (whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia) has been all over the Internet, and almost everyone is Team Brianna. Reportedly, Bryan offered LaPaglia $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement after they split in late October.

She told him to kick rocks.

Since then, Barstool President Dave Portnoy has launched a full-on smear campaign against the singer. Brianna shared with her boss the ugly, unflattering details about her year-long relationship with Bryan, whom she calls emotionally abusive.

Portnoy and co-host Josh Richards even released a diss track last week called "Smallest Man" — a play on Taylor Swift’s song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

Raised in Oologah, Okla., Bryan happens to be a big fan of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Last year, he even brought out OSU head football coach Mike Gundy during a show, and earlier this year he had Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete onstage for his performance of "Revival" in Oklahoma City.

So, after the Cowboys fell 38-13 to TCU on Saturday, the Horned Frogs' social media team took an opportunity that was handed to them on a silver platter.

The official TCU account took a post from OSU Football on X about Bryan, re-posted it and wrote, "The Smallest OSU Fan Who Ever Lived."

Portnoy certainly appreciated the shade.

It was a rough week for Zach Bryan and the 3-7 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who have lost seven in a row and currently sit dead last in the Big 12 standings.