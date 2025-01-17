Gracie Hunt Of The Chiefs Believes Taylor Swift Responsible For Huge Percentage Of New Fans

Call it the Taylor Swift effect.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt, Taylor Swift is responsible for 30 percent to 40 percent of new fans for the team, ever since the pop star started dating tight end Travis Kelce and has been periodically showing up at home games throughout the last two seasons.

Now, what happens if they break up, or Kelce retires after this season, as has been rumored?

Well, let's not pay attention to those important questions!

Speaking to People, the 25-year-old Chiefs heiress said that Swift has grown the franchise "between 30 and 40 percent" since the fall of 2023.

"She is absolutely incredible, as the whole world knows, and it’s been such a special time to have her be a part of the Chiefs Kingdom. She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you’d ever imagine her to be, so smart and intelligent" Hunt continued.

As every football fan knows, there's been no shortage of Taylor Swift whenever Kansas City is being shown on TV. The team loves it, the network executives love it, and the league loves it as well. Meanwhile, the overwhelming majority of NFL fans can't stand it - with some even tweeting theories that Swift's popularity is why the referees continue to give the team some favorable penalty calls. The argument goes that if the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, everybody wins (except every non-Chiefs fan).

TOO MUCH TAYLOR?

As has been seen time and time gain, there is no other devoted fan base much like the Swifties. When Taylor Swift began attending Chiefs games, you had an influx of fans going on social media to try and learn what this game called "football" was, as well as trying to help one another learn the rules. It was quite hilarious but also a massive headache for those sports fans who spend every Sunday trying to get away from all the annoying things in society.

As I wrote in 2023, if NFL fans wanted to know every single thing that Taylor Swift was doing, they would turn on E! or read the tabloids. The fact that they were being inundated with every detail about her life, what she was wearing to the game, who she was sitting with, came across as way too much and in the end, was annoying.

Make no mistake about it though - for Gracie Hunt and her family, they understand the importance of Taylor and the diehard Swifties fanbase. In fact, they even have a nickname for them - called "Chiefties."

WILL TRAVIS KELCE RETIRE?

Earlier this week, Travis was asked by Stephen A. Smith about the possibility of his retirement. "I'll reevaluate it [after these next couple games] and I'll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I'll come back next year. But it's something you need to keep in perspective. I never want to get to the point where I'm not helping this team win, or I'm hurting this team," Kelce said, before adding that "[the idea of retirement] changes every single day."

One thing's for certain, you can be sure that the NFL's 31 other fanbases are hoping the team doesn't make it to ANOTHER Super Bowl this year. While Gracie Hunt and her family are hoping that Taylor and Travis stay together forever.

IS THERE TOO MUCH TAYLOR SWIFT IN THE NFL? TWEET ME : @TheGunzShow with your thoughts!