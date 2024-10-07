Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head To New Orleans Early For Game Preparation As Hurricane Milton Nears Florida Landfall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently preparing for a Week 5 road matchup with their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints. However, their preparation for the game will be a little unconventional.

Unfortunately, Florida is about to get hit with Hurricane Milton , which is now a Category 5 storm. This comes just days after Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation in parts of the Southeastern United States, killing 200 people and dishing out over $30 billion in property damage . Because Tampa Bay is expected to be in the path of Milton, the Buccaneers ended up deciding to head to New Orleans on Tuesday morning for practices. Normally, the traveling team does not leave until later in the week.

While this may seem like an overreaction, Tampa Bay is actually making a smart logistical move. The National Hurricane Center has announced that there will be life-threatening wind surges of up to 150 miles per hour along the Florida Gulf Coast, which is right in the path of Tampa. You obviously can’t practice in those conditions, so the team is doing what they can to get ready.

Hopefully, all the family members of the players will remain safe. This is shaping up to be one devastating storm.

