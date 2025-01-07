Tampa Bay Bucs ESPN Reporter Says She's 'Masking Up' To Protect Players

It's a week into 2025 and there are somehow still people who happily lecture others about wearing masks to stop respiratory viruses.

Masks don't work. They don't stop respiratory viruses, they don't stop COVID, they don't stop the flu, none of it. Even high-quality masks. Study after study has confirmed it, the gold standard of evidence reviews from the Cochrane Library confirmed it. And years of real world experiments conducted during the pandemic showed through observation and data that masks do nothing to reduce community spread.

That inarguable reality, though, is inconvenient for so many who derive their self-worth from doing what they're told and listening to "the experts." One such example is Jenna Laine, a reporter for ESPN who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Laine on Monday went off on X on a user who pointed out that it was absurd for her to still be wearing a mask in 2025.

"Hey buddy," she started. "I've been sick off and on since Dec 15. Yet the Bucs' injury report has had ZERO players with upper respiratory illnesses (Mike Edwards had a stomach bug). I'm masking up to continue protecting YOUR favorite players, coaches, their families and myself. You're welcome."

And this is exactly the kind of delusional, nonsensical, self-aggrandizing attitude that Anthony Fauci's misinformation created.

ESPN Reporter Doesn't Get That She Proves Masks Don't Work

This ESPN reporter happily lectures others about masks, while not realizing that she's yet another example of how they don't work. If she's still so devoted to wearing them, how and why did she get sick? And why is she so sick that it's lasted for nearly three weeks?

Her wearing a mask has nothing to do with Bucs players not being out with respiratory illnesses. For any number of reasons; they could have been sick and gotten over it quickly, her contagious period likely ended weeks ago, and they could have some level of immunity from a recent illness themselves. But that doesn't matter, because it makes her feel like a good person to believe she's helping.

It's yet another example of the damage caused by Fauci and the CDC and their relentless lying about masks. Susceptible people like Laine have no idea what the evidence says, that all the data and science shows the "experts" weren't basing their flip-flops on new information. And that ignorance is going to cause permanent reality denial.

This is why you see parents forcing their young children to wear masks, why the airports are full of paranoid, terrified, misinformed people pointlessly masking. Why so many employees still cover their faces. Because they don't want to accept that they were misled, that they're not actually better than other people.

It's sad, embarrassing, and ultimately dangerous. And if Laine actually believed she was endangering the health and safety of Bucs players or staff, she should stay home. But then she wouldn't have the opportunity to virtue signal with a useless mask.