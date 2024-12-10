Syrian Dictator Was In Such A Hurry To Flee The Country He Left Behind His Exotic Car Collection

I can't imagine too many scenarios in which I'd have to flee anything, but if I had an exotic car collection worth millions of dollars, I would try to find a way to take it with me.

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad had to high tail it out of the country and fled to Russia as rebel forces took over the nation.

He was in such a hurry that he had no choice but to leave behind an impressive car collection, and a video reportedly taken by rebels appears to show some of what Assad had.



The video was reportedly recorded in an underground bunker and shows rebels going through the ex-dictator's collection.

You can pick out some cars as they drive through dozens and dozens of cars. There were a couple of Toyota FJ Cruisers, some BMWs, and a Lexus, but there were some wild things hidden in there too.

One of the craziest, according to Road & Track, was a Ferrari F50. The car — which was parked between an Aston Martin and a Ferrari F430 — is one of just 349 ever made and is hauled at around $5 million. What makes it cool is that it uses a detuned version of the 4.7-liter V12 engine that was used in Ferrari's 1990 Formula 1 car, the Ferrari 641, which was driven by F1 greats Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost and cranks out 512 horsepower.

But wait, there's more, much more. You can pick out a Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Land Rover Defender, and a Lamborghini LM002 which is one of just 300 made.

That was quite the collection Assad had once. Like I said, I'm sure he was probably asking around before he skipped town about whether they could take a couple of cars with him. But, then again, if you're trying to lay low in Russia, a flashy Ferrari might stand out among the typical cars cruising around the streets there.