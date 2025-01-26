To The Surprise Of No One, Dan Snyder Is Reportedly Not Enjoying Commanders' Success

If someone told you ahead of this NFL season that the Washington Commanders would be playing in the NFC Championship, they probably would have been polite to your face, then whispered something under their breath about how you need to have your head examined while they were walking away.

But lo and behold, here we are. The Commanders will take on their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles with a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and they've done it with a rookie quarterback to boot.

Everyone is happy for them… except one guy, and I think you may already have a guess who that could be.

According to ESPN, former Commanders owner Dan Snyder has not been enjoying this successful season for the team as much as the majority of the football-watching public has.

"He f--king hates it," a source who had dinner with Snyder in London said.

I mean… can you blame him?

Sure, Snyder was almost inarguably one of the least popular owners in sports history. Whatever is the opposite of the Mount Rushmore of team owners (maybe a carving on the back of a truck stop bathroom door?) he'd be on that.

But do you know that feeling when you've looked everywhere for something — you're huffing and puffing and cursing — then your wife or girlfriend comes in and finds it in like two seconds?

I feel like that has to be the same feeling Dan Snyder has watching the Commanders have this level of success but, like, times a thousand.

Now, the question is just how much rage will Snyder be feeling when it's all said and done?

Watching them get to the NFC Championship must be brutal. Watching them get to the Super Bowl would be a nightmare.

Watching them win a Super Bowl? Perish the thought…

We'll see what happens on Sunday afternoon.