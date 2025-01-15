Tubi Set To Exclusively Stream FOX's Super Bowl LIX Broadcast For Free

The Super Bowl is returning to FOX this year, and while the big game will air on the network's broadcast channel, anyone who has completely cut the cord or out and about that day will be able to stream FOX's broadcast of Super Bowl LIX for free exclusively on Tubi.

Tubi, a FOX-owned streaming platform, will not only carry the network's broadcast of the game in 4K, but also the FOX Sports pre-game show, and a second stream will feature an exclusive Tubi Red Carpet pre-game event. On top of all that, the FOX Deportes Spanish language feed will stream across the platform as well.

The Tubi Red Carpet event, hosted by Olivia Culpo, will begin at 3:30 PM ET and will cover celebrity, fashion, and culture behind America’s biggest sports event live from New Orleans.

So, what's the catch?

There isn't one, that's the beautiful thing about it. This isn't a scenario where Tubi streamers will get access to FOX's Super Bowl broadcast as part of some free trial after being forced to enter their credit card.

The Tubi Super Bowl stream is accessed through a free email registration, and that is it, zero credit card information is needed.

The Super Bowl is among the most-watched sporting events in the world each year, both legally and illegally. Around 17 million people watched last year's Super Bowl illegally on pirate streams, and now FOX and Tubi are teaming up to offer a completely free and legitimate viewing experience for the big game this year.

Where Is This Year's Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will be played in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will take place inside Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans last played host to the Super Bowl in 2013 when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII

What Time Will The Super Bowl Kick Off?

This year's Super Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 9.

What Is The Broadcast Team For This Year's Super Bowl?

Viewers of Super Bowl LIX will be watching and listening to FOX's team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady from the broadcasting booth in New Orleans. Burkhardt will be calling his second Super Bowl after making his big game debut in 2023, while the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be getting his first taste of calling the big game instead of playing in it.