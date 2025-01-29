Super Bowl Jersey Colors Have Been Picked, And The Stats Favor The Chiefs

We've begun that two-week period of thumb-twiddling until the Super Bowl happens, which means there's no better time to overanalyze every morsel of information that comes out in the lead-up to the game.

So, let's do that with uniform colors.

The Eagles are the "home" team for this year's Super Bowl (it simply alternates every year between the NFC team and the AFC team), and as such, they get to choose which uniform they want to wear.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we all want to see the Kelly greens out on the field, but that's not happening.

Instead, the Birds are going with their standard midnight green home getups.

Now, while I feel like we should normalize color vs. color uniform matchups, the Eagles opting for their dark home jerseys means that this leaves the reigning champion Chiefs wearing their road whites.

So what does this mean for the game?

Well, I assumed it would mean nothing. My guess was that the winning percentages for dark and white jerseys would both be hovering around 50 percent after 58 Super Bowls but I was mistaken.

According to Yahoo, 37 teams wearing white jerseys have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy which turns into a 64 percent winning percentage.

Interestingly, last year's Super Bowl LVIII bucked that trend with the losing San Francisco 49ers hitting the field in their white uniforms.

The number is high enough that it kind of makes you think. I wouldn't make a decision based on it, and the Eagles certainly don't seem to be either.

The Birds were the home team in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs and that year they opted to wear their traditional home uniforms as well.

Obviously, that didn't work out for them, perhaps this time around things will be different.