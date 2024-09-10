Phoenix Suns Targeted By Ex-DEI Manager Who Is Claiming Wrongful Termination, 'Racist' Workplace

A former DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) program manager for the Phoenix Suns is suing the team for $60 million, claiming wrongful termination, also citing "ongoing racial discrimination" and "harassment."

The information surrounding the Suns' alleged discriminatory actions was obtained by ESPN's Baxter Holmes, reporting that former Suns employee Andrea Trischan wants $60 million awarded to her, stemming from a 25-page complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Arizona attorney general's office's civil rights division.

Trischan was let go from her role after 10 months on the job. While the employee seeks retribution with severe accusations against the team, the Suns' response claims that Trischan was let go for failing to perform the basic responsibilities of her job. She also alleges that she was subject to "racist" comments while working for the Suns.

Holmes' report details that Trischan was hired following the departure of the team's previous regime, led by former Suns owner Robert Sarver. This regime ended after 18 years due to numerous accounts of Sarver's "workplace misconduct."

In this case, Trischan targets the Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia, not Sarver. As previously reported on OutKick, an investigation found Robert Sarver "made racist and misogynistic remarks." The league handed him a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.

A week later, Sarver sold the team to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion. Trischan was hired around the time of Ishbia's purchase.

Trischan was hired by the Suns to tackle Sarver's "toxic" workplace issues. Her legal team is prepared to file a formal lawsuit due by Nov. 13.

The plaintiff's attorney, Sheree Wright, commented on the official complaint.

"Ms. Trischan filed a formal complaint ... due to ongoing racial discrimination, harassment, and retaliation she experienced while employed with the Phoenix Suns," Wright told the outlet.

According to the attorney, Trischan highlighted her problems since being hired in 2022 but was left "unaddressed" by the Suns' head of human resources, Kim Corbitt.

"Specifically, Ms. Trischan endured overt racist comments and a hostile work environment that went unaddressed despite being reported to HR and executive leadership."

The Phoenix Suns' Senior Vice President of Communications, Stacey Mitch, spoke to ESPN in response to Trischan's allegations and called them "baseless."

Mitch said Trischan's complaint is purely a play for "financial gain."

"A former employee who last worked for the organization in 2023 was terminated after less than 10 months due to repeated failure to perform her job duties," Mitch said. "This individual filed a baseless charge with a state agency and is now trying to use ESPN reporting from 2022, specific to previous ownership, to make egregious claims in order to support her ridiculous demand for $60 million from the Suns organization.

"To be clear, this individual is making false claims in an attempt to gain tens of millions of dollars. We are confident the courts will find no merit to these claims and quickly resolve this matter. The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are creating a world-class organization for every employee. We will not let opportunists succeed in their attempts to manipulate the media and use years-old reporting to seek financial gain."

Trischan deactivated her LinkedIn account after Holmes' report was published on Tuesday.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.…

