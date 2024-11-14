Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Renew Rivalry On Sunday, But Wednesday It Was A Lovefest

It was no surprise that Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday was asked about the burglary to his and teammate Travis Kelce's homes the first week of October because the break-ins on consecutive days while the Chiefs were out of town just came to light.

Mahomes didn't wish to discuss the matter other than to say it was "frustrating" and "disappointing" before moving on.

But then Mahomes was asked about Josh Allen and the mood definitely changed – despite the fact Allen is trying to take from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback the chance to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Josh Allen And Patrick Mahomes Lovefest

That's when the lovefest began.

"He’s a really good dude," Mahomes told reporters. "I think that’s why his team plays so hard for him. Obviously, we’re both competitors, so in the season, (there’s) not as much talking as we’re both going for that ultimate goal – the Super Bowl – but at the same time, there’s a ton of respect both ways.

"You’re playing the best, I mean, the best of the best. That’s what you want in this league, and I’ve been able to go up against Josh a multitude of times. Every single game, it seems like it comes down to the very end."

That's respect. And it's mutual.

"To be mentioned with him, obviously he's a three-time Super Bowl winner, multiple-time MVP, plays the game at such a high level," Allen told reporters in Buffalo. "He does some of the things you don't see anybody else do, so to be mentioned with him is very cool …"

Chiefs And Bills AFC's Best?

The Chiefs and the Bills are arguably the two best teams in the AFC. Maybe they're the NFL's two best teams, with all respect to the Detroit Lions.

So when these two play – when Mahomes and Allen match up – it's usually fireworks. (Remember, they turned 13 seconds into craziness.)

The teams and their quarterbacks have played each other seven times since 2018 when Allen came into the league. The Chiefs have won four and the Bills have won three.

The Bills have won all their games in the regular season.

The Chiefs have won all three playoff meetings to end Buffalo seasons and continue their own title chase.

"Well," Allen reminded everyone. "I know we haven't beat ‘em in the playoffs, so it’s the only thing that kind of matters."

This game will matter. Although it won't decide anyone's season, it matters in the playoff seeding that determines home field advantage in the postseason.

Friends Will Compete On Sunday

It matters when two great quarterbacks face off and compete.

"He’s a guy that competes and he has that fire," Mahomes said of Allen. "I think you can see that fire that he plays with and that kind of goes through his entire team and a lot of guys have had a lot of success. We know it’s going to take our best football. I think that’s what we know and if we don’t, (then) we’re going to lose, and we’ve lost some and we’ve won some. I’m just hoping that this week we can get out there, play our best football and find a way to get a win."

When this one is over both teams and both quarterbacks will almost certainly point to a postseason rematch – again.

And the friendship between Mahomes and Allen will likely endure.

"We've spent a few days around each other the last few offseasons," Allen said of his time with Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. "I've got so much respect for both those guys, but with Pat especially, the way he handles himself off the field. And we all know what type of player he is on the field.

"He's one of the great ones."