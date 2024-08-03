No, You Still Can't Buy A Marvin Harrison, Jr. Jersey

Sorry, long-suffering Arizona Cardinals fans. We all know you want to get your hands on a brand new Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey, but, alas, you still can't as it looks like Harrison and the powers that be seem to be at an impasse.

NFL Network and NFL.com's Ian Rapaport reported that even with the season just over a month away, the NFLPA has told the NFL, the Cardinals, and jersey manufacturer Fanatics that they still aren't allowed to make or sell any of the rookie's uniforms.

It's not completely clear what the current issue is, but Harrison and his camp have found themselves at odds with Fanatics before with the company even filing a lawsuit against him citing an alleged breach of contract.

The deal in question was reportedly signed in 2023, however, Harrison's camp denies that there ever was a deal.

So, you can see where the problem is.

Harrison still hasn't signed any kind of licensing deal with the NFLPA, and therefore no Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys for anyone!

This all really stinks for fans who have without a doubt been itching to get themselves a Harrison jersey after the Cardinals selected him with the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

But that's precisely why the NFL, Cardinals, and Fanatics have to want to figure out a way to get something done so that they can start selling these jerseys.

After a phenomenal collegiate career — and without a doubt, to some degree, that he's the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer — Harrison's jerseys would be selling like crazy and climbing up the sales charts heading into this season.

Usually, the prospect of losing out on some revenue can help these situations get resolved, but it seems like heels are dug in pretty hard on this one.