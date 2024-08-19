Steve Kerr Calls To Send Trump 'Night Night' While Endorsing Kamala Harris-Tim Walz At DNC

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was among the first speakers during the opening night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Kerr, who appeared on stage after Kamala Harris' short introduction, vowed to use each day from now until the election to convince Americans to vote for Harris-Walz this November.

"I'll be getting out every day to help people get out and vote and elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," promised Kerr.

In the end, he said the goal is simple: to tell Donald Trump "night night." This was a reference to Steph Curry's iconic celebration during Warriors games and more recently during the Paris Olympics.

Kerr's appearance at the DNC is not totally surprising. Kerr won multiple NBA Championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. He is among the more politically vocal coaches in professional sports today.

He said Monday night that "speaking out about politics these days comes with risks... but it was too important as an American citizen to not speak up."

Sure, when what you say is of consequence. What Steve Kerr says about politics is not of consequence.

Kerr doesn't dare drift away from messages that are safe, pre-approved, and in-line with the NBA and its sponsors. After all, this is the same head coach who refused to comment on the human rights abuses in China.

Steve Kerr is a stooge, a corporate coward. Hence, his annual participation in OutKick's Woke All-Star Challenge, where he advanced to the Final Four last year.

Perhaps Kerr can go all the way next March.