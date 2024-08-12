Stephen Curry's Wife, Ayesha, Teary After Encounter With Paris Police

NBA star Steph Curry secured a gold medal at the Olympics on Saturday, but his wife, Ayesha Curry, also made headlines over a tense encounter with Parisian authorities that same day.

Footage emerged on Sunday of Ayesha Curry's emotional confrontation with Paris police. The authorities blocked access to the family's vehicle after French President Emmanuel Macron appeared and closed off sections of the street. Macron had been in attendance for Team USA's golden performance against France on Saturday.

According to TMZ, Curry was emotional after an officer physically bumped into her infant son as she navigated around the police.

Stephen Curry's Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, appeared at the scene with Ayesha and had an aggressive moment.

"So even after you hit the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?" Draymond Green told the authorities.

Sonya Curry, mother to Steph, was also in the video, claiming harassment by the police who prohibited Ayesha from reaching their vehicle. More video from the aftermath of the gold medal win in Paris showed Curry leaving an establishment and barking at media members for getting ‘too close’ to his mother.

The trip to Paris will be one to remember for the Curry family. Steph's heroic performance late in Saturday's game helped USA secure gold. He finished with 24 points, shooting 8-of-10 from downtown.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com