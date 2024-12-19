Stephen A. Smith Says Ohio State Should Hire Deion Sanders As Head Coach

Stephen A. Smith has a suggestion as to who the Ohio State Buckeyes should hire as their next head coach. And what a surprise, it's current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Smith said earlier this week on First Take that Ohio State should focus on someone who can bring the "sizzle" to Columbus, which Sanders can and Ryan Day can't. And if Day does get replaced after the season, Smith says that's the best option.

"They want a name. Somebody mentioned to me Mike Vrabel, who starred at Ohio State and did a good job in the NFL in Tennessee. But as good as he is, that’s not going to create the sizzle," Smith said. "I think in the age of NIL and the transfer portal and all of that, the combination of the two, I think when you have these blue chip programs, you’re looking for sizzle.

"Of course, you’re looking for production — ultimately, somebody that can get the job done. It definitely always comes down to that. But if you can get the sizzle to be an allure, an attraction that’s gonna generate revenue for you, not just with the games, but just the mere mention of your name and what that brings. See, that’s where the Prime Times of the world come into play and that’s what’s gonna make him so attractive.

"If you know now that he’s proven he can coach on this level and he can win football games, if you put him in a position where you know that it really just depends on his ability to recruit and he brings that sizzle, you’re thinking about he pays for himself… he pays for himself because his popularity is so huge. That’s what you’re looking for if you’re Ohio State. Ryan Day does not do that for you."

Deion Sanders Doesn't Yet Make Sense At Ohio State

There are several problems with Smith's suggestion, not the least of which is that Sanders has yet to show he'd be a better head coach at Ohio State than Ryan Day. Day could also lead Ohio State to the National Championship Game, potentially even to win it, which would make firing him indefensible.

But going back to Sanders, he's certainly done an admirable job with the Colorado program, turning it from an also-ran into a legitimate Big 12 contender with a 9-3 record. But he also had Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, and Shedeur Sanders, who's expected to be a high NFL draft pick. And he had those players in a weak conference.

Colorado lost its only game against a ranked team this season, lost to a mediocre Nebraska team, and lost to a 5-7 Kansas team. After that loss, he said his players were "intoxicated" by success, which seems like something an elite head coach would be able to prevent.

Ohio State would also have elite talent, but plays in a much tougher conference where ranked opponents will be common.

Sanders has shown he can recruit against the very best, with players attracted to his personality, track record and enthusiasm. But let's see how the 2025 season goes without Hunter and without Shedeur. Yes, "sizzle" is great, but results matter most. And if Ohio State wants to fire Ryan Day who's 66-10 in Columbus, and who has two Big Ten titles, results are going to have to matter. A lot.