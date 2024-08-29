Stephen A. Smith Gets Roasted For Aaron Judge Take, Trying To Talk Baseball

Stephen A. Smith has New York Yankees fans rolling their eyes after the ESPN First Take host made a huge factual blunder on why Aaron Judge has been having an unbelievable year so far with 51 home runs.

"Judge has Juan Soto batting behind him so they can't get around him… they've got to pitch to the brother because you have Soto waiting in the wings. So all those things facilitate Aaron Judge behind who he is," Smith said on the live television show.

The only problem is, Juan Soto bats ahead of Aaron Judge. And Smith claim's to be a Yankees fan. Imagine arguing for five minutes on a point just to have the basic facts of it completely wrong? Now that's a Take alright.

AARON JUDGE IS ON PACE FOR ANOTHER AL-RECORD SEASON

There's no doubt that the back-to-back lethal hitting combination of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto has been wrecking havoc on opposing pitchers, but to think that this is somehow helping Judge hit more home runs doesn't work, especially since anyone who watches the games realizes that the center fielder has been getting walked a ton. So far this season, Judge has a Major League leading 110 walks. So no, Stephen A., pitchers are definitely avoiding Judge and not ‘having to pitch to him.'

Yankees Twitter X fans of course having their fun with Smith's mistake.

This Yankees fan actually makes a great point: If one is trying to discredit Aaron Judge's ripper of a season with 51 dingers so far because of having Juan Soto in the lineup as protection, then where was Soto when Judge broke the AL Home-Run Record of 62 that he hit in 2022.

Will Stephen A. correct himself on air today during First Take and raise his hand and admit his error?

That's unlikely as Aaron Judge batting behind Juan Soto.