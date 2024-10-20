Stefon Diggs Wanted To Take On Every Single Green Bay Packer During Pregame Warmups At Lambeau Field: Video

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn't one to hide any of his emotions or avoid any sort of drama, therefore it should come as no surprise that he took it upon himself to jaw back-and-forth with some Green Bay Packers players during warmups at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

And when we say ‘some Green Bay Packers’ we practically mean Green Bay's entire roster.

Diggs was caught on video just minutes before kickoff jawing with Green Bay defensive back Jaire Alexander before well over a dozen Packers players ran over to the Houston wide receiver to share some words. Things really got heated when Packers defender Keisean Nixon ran over, which prompted Diggs to throw a referee's hands off of him looking as if he was ready to drop the gloves.

Another video shared by a fan in the stands shows the 20+ Packers walking towards Diggs before he had to be helped off of the field by officials and a Houston staff member.

While it's most definitely not in Diggs' best interest to get in any sort of largely out-numbered scuffle, he's earned the right to share a word or two about the Packers as he has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games against Green Bay.

A touchdown against the Packers today would tie him for the NFL's second-longest touchdown streak against a single opponent.

Diggs has hauled in three touchdowns through six games during what is his first season with the Houston Texans. With wide out Nico Collins on injured reserve for Houston, Diggs could be due for some high-volume targets against Green Bay and in the coming weeks.