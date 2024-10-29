Stefon Diggs Done For The Year After Tearing ACL As Texans' Injury Woes Hit New Level

The worst fear has come to fruition for Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans as it has been revealed that the wide receiver tore his ACL against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Adam Schefter and other NFL insiders reported the news on Tuesday, and while the Texans have yet to make a statement about Diggs' injury, the franchise did post a photo of him on X with the caption "We're with you."

Diggs, who is in his first season with Houston after spending the last four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, left the Texans' contest against the Colts in the second half after suffering a non-contact injury. The injury occurred when Diggs made a cut looking to separate from Indianapolis defensive back Kenny Moore II before immediately grabbing his right knee and dropping to the turf.

Diggs' 2024 campaign will come to an end after appearing in eight games for the Texans and catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The season-ending injury for Diggs comes on the heels of wide receiver Nico Collins being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after Houston's Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Diggs and Collins lead Houston's receiving core in receptions, targets, and yards, and their three receiving touchdowns each led the team as well.